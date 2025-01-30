Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / 'Law misused': Kris Gopalakrishnan responds to SC/ST Act case against him

'Law misused': Kris Gopalakrishnan responds to SC/ST Act case against him

Infosys co-founder says Karnataka High Court has stayed proceedings against him in case involving his work as chairman of Indian Institute of Science's council

Kris Gopalakrishnan

He also stated that has been associated with IISc as Chairman of the Council since 2022, while the alleged incidents date back to 2014 | (Photo:PTI)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan has said that a law meant to protect marginalised communities has been misused to make false allegations against him. He was responding to news that he and 17 faculty members of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru have been booked under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act.
 
Gopalakrishnan is chairman of the IISc Council. He and the 17 faculty members were booked under the Act following allegations by a former professor about incidents from 2010 to 2020.
 
“Yesterday, the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka stayed all further investigation and proceedings under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against me and others. As the matter is before the courts, I will not comment further. I have full faith in the judiciary and trust that justice will prevail,” said Gopalakrishnan in a statement
 
 
“I have always believed in fairness, justice, and treating everyone with respect, regardless of their background. I am deeply saddened that a law meant to protect marginalized communities has been misused to make false allegations against me.”
 
Gopalakrishnan said he has been IISc council chairman since 2022, while the alleged incidents date back to 2014. IISc has clear policies for fair and transparent investigations, which are within the purview of the executive management, his statement said.
 
Durgappa, the complainant, is of the Bovi community and worked at the Centre for Sustainable Technology at IISc. He alleges that he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case in 2014 and dismissed, according to several media reports. He alleges he was subjected to caste abuse and threats during his tenure at the institute.
 

More From This Section

Volkswagen, Skoda

India helping leverage sales potential in Asean, West Asia: Skoda CEO

Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Q3 results: Net profit rises to $133 million, revenue up 2%

SEBI

Sebi imposes Rs 7 lakh fine on Motilal Oswal for violating broker rules

Coal

Five Coal India arms including SECL miss production target for Apr-Dec

PremiumTamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank draws up road map for biz, tech transformation

Topics : Infosys Infosys Ltd Kris Gopalakrishnan K Gopalakrishnan SC ST atrocities act

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsIND vs ENG 4th T20Gold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey DateLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon