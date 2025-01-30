Business Standard

Home / Companies / News / Five Coal India arms including SECL miss production target for Apr-Dec

Five Coal India arms including SECL miss production target for Apr-Dec

Five subsidiaries of Coal India, including SECL, CCL and ECL, have not met their production targets for April-December period of this fiscal year.

Coal

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Against the target of 133 million tonne (MT) set for April-December period, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) produced 111.54 MT of coal.

The output by Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) was 57.73 MT against the target of 66.48 MT. In the case of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, the production was 29.07 MT against the target of 31.90 MT.

Eastern Coalfields Ltd's (ECL) actual production was 33.82 MT while the target was 35.35 MT.

The output of Northern Coalfields was 104.90 MT while the target was 105.12 MT, according to Coal India data.

 

On the other hand, Coal India arms Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) and North Eastern Coalfields (NEC)--a unit of Coal India Ltd --are ahead of their target.

WCL produced 45.10 MT of coal against the target of 44.66 MT. MCL's production was 161.02 MT against the target of 158.79 MT.

In case of NEC, the coal output was 0.18 MT while the target was 0.12 MT.

Coal India has total eight subsidiaries. The company accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coal India SECL coal industry

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

