The central government last week notified new rules for online gaming with a provision to create multiple self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) to certify “permissible” real-money online games. The rules will allow online games operating with a monetary deposit, with some user safety oblig

Geofencing refers to creating a virtual geographic boundary, enabling software to trigger a response when a mobile device enters or leaves a particular area. The app may use a global positioning system (GPS), radio frequency identification (RFID), Wi-Fi or cellular data technologies to block users from accessing the app from a particular area.