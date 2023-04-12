close

Gaming cos deploy geofencing as TN online gambling ban disrupts operations

Geofencing refers to the use of GPS or RFID technology to create a virtual geographic boundary, enabling software to trigger a response when a mobile device enters or leaves a particular area

Aryaman GuptaSourabh Lele New Delhi
Online gaming policy may mandate age gating mechanism for real-money games
Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Regulatory ambiguity about online ‘skilled games’ like Rummy and Poker is far from over. Tamil Nadu’s blanket ban on such games on Monday has disrupted operations for many game developers, who are now enforcing geofencing mechanisms, even as industry players look to challenge the decision in court.
Geofencing refers to creating a virtual geographic boundary, enabling software to trigger a response when a mobile device enters or leaves a particular area. The app may use a global positioning system (GPS), radio frequency identification (RFID), Wi-Fi or cellular data technologies to block users from accessing the app from a particular area.
The central government last week notified new rules for online gaming with a provision to create multiple self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) to certify “permissible” real-money online games. The rules will allow online games operating with a monetary deposit, with some user safety oblig
gaming industry | Gaming companies

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

