Regulatory ambiguity about online ‘skilled games’ like Rummy and Poker is far from over. Tamil Nadu’s blanket ban on such games on Monday has disrupted operations for many game developers, who are now enforcing geofencing mechanisms, even as industry players look to challenge the decision in court.
Geofencing refers to creating a virtual geographic boundary, enabling software to trigger a response when a mobile device enters or leaves a particular area. The app may use a global positioning system (GPS), radio frequency identification (RFID), Wi-Fi or cellular data technologies to block users from accessing the app from a particular area.
The central government last week notified new rules for online gaming with a provision to create multiple self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) to certify “permissible” real-money online games. The rules will allow online games operating with a monetary deposit, with some user safety oblig
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or