Garuda Aerospace secures 2nd type certificate for medium category drones

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has secured the second type certificate for medium category drones from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the company said on Tuesday.

The certificate for the medium category drones marks a pivotal step in propelling Garuda Aerospace to new heights of growth and scalability, company founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

The certification showcases Garuda Aerospace's dedication to pioneering advancements in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle technology, reinforcing its commitment to meeting stringent regulatory standards.

"We are pleased to receive a second Type Certificate for our Medium Category Drones from DGCA. Securing this second type certificate for our medium category drones mark a pivotal step in propelling Garuda Aerospace to new heights of growth and scalability," Jayaprakash said in a statement.