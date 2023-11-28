Jio provides voice, data services at Silkyara tunnel within 12 hrs

Reliance Jio, the nation's biggest mobile telephony operator, has set up mobile infrastructure near the collapsed tunnel in the himalayas within 12 hours to provide voice and data services to aid the rescue of 41 construction workers.

The remote part of Uttarakhand had weak signals and authorities, working day and night to rescue the workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel since its collapse more than two weeks ago, had asked the telecom operator to boost the network.

Posting pictures of the mobile tower, Reliance in a post on X said it surmounted challenges of no power and poles besides poor road connectivity to provide voice and data services.

"Our Jio Team is working shoulder-to-shoulder with those tasked with the rescue operations. Honoured to report that Jio's data and voice services have been provided at this challenging vertical location within 12 hours," it said.

Stating that no vehicle can go to the hilltop location, the company said there are no poles and power as well as no fibre connectivity. "All these challenges have been surmounted and essential connectivity restored."



The construction workers have been trapped 260 meters inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel since November 12, when a part of the under-construction tunnel collapsed following a landslide.

The Silkyara tunnel, which is part of the Char Dham all-weather accessibility project, is being built by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.

Rescuers had a breakthrough on Tuesday, when they drilled through rocks and debris to reach the workers trapped in the collapsed tunnel after 17 days.

