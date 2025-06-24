Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Skippi raises ₹12 crore in pre-Series A round, targets ₹100 crore valuation

Skippi raises ₹12 crore in pre-Series A round, targets ₹100 crore valuation

Shark Tank India-backed ice pops brand Skippi secures ₹12 crore to drive growth, expand in the Middle East and strengthen leadership as it eyes ₹100 crore valuation

The round was advised and facilitated by investment advisory firm Bestvantage Investments and led by the Dubai-based strategic family offices of Surya, who invested ₹10 crore. The remaining ₹2 crore was raised from other angel investors | Photo: X@skippiicepops

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Skippi, the ice pops brand that debuted on Shark Tank India, has raised ₹12 crore in an extended pre-Series A funding round. The funds will be used to drive growth, accelerate product innovation, and support strategic hiring, as the company targets a ₹100 crore valuation.
 
The round was advised and facilitated by investment advisory firm Bestvantage Investments and led by the Dubai-based strategic family offices of Surya, who invested ₹10 crore. The remaining ₹2 crore was raised from other angel investors.
 
Middle East expansion and leadership hiring 
The strategic investment will support onboarding of senior leadership and help the company establish a footprint in the Middle East, with the support of its new investor.
 
 
Ravi Kabra, chief executive officer and co-founder of Skippi, said, “This funding is a big step for Skippi as we work to become a top FMCG brand in India. We are very thankful for the support from our investors, including our valued sharks. With this money, we will focus on building our brand, creating new products, and bringing in great talent to our leadership team.”

Retail presence and product expansion 
Launched in 2021, Skippi is now available in over 20,000 retail outlets across India, as well as on e-commerce platforms such as Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Cred, Amazon, Big Basket, and its own website. The company recently expanded its product portfolio with new offerings, including Crazy Corn, Cornsticks, and Cream Rolls.
 
Previous funding and Shark Tank debut 
Earlier this year, Skippi raised a bridge round from Hyderabad Angels Network (HAN) and Venture Catalysts (VCats), with additional participation from Soonicorn Ventures, HEM Securities, and other prominent angel investors.
 
Skippi’s journey began with a ₹1.2 crore investment from Shark Tank India, with Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Piyush Bansal acquiring an 18 per cent equity stake. Since then, the company has grown its monthly revenues from ₹5–7 lakh to several crores.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

