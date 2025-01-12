Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Gautam Singhania backed SCCG seeks licence to restore foreign cars

Gautam Singhania backed SCCG seeks licence to restore foreign cars

SCCG claimed that labour costs in India are considerably lower than in countries like the UK, where restoration can cost upwards of £100-£200 per hour

Luxury cars, cars

SCCG is optimistic about receiving the requisite permissions. The first phase of approvals has been successful, and the company is now adhering to specific government requirements for final licensing | Photo: Shutterstock

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Car restoration service provider Super Car Club Garage (SCCG), backed by Raymond CMD Gautam Singhania, is actively working with the Indian government to secure a licence allowing the import of foreign vehicles for restoration and subsequent re-export. Currently, Indian regulations permit the import of cars only manufactured before 1950, restricting restoration work for international vehicles.
 
The proposed licence, which requires coordination with various government agencies including Customs, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), and the Finance Ministry, aims to position India as a global hub for high-quality, cost-effective car restoration. India has the advantage of competitive labour costs as well as skilled labour.
 
 
SCCG claimed that labour costs in India are considerably lower than in countries like the UK, where restoration can cost upwards of £100–£200 per hour.
 
Gautam Singhania said, "The way the textile industry moved from high labour cost areas to low labour cost markets like India, we believe car restoration can follow a similar path. With the necessary permits, we can attract international restoration projects to India, driven by the advantage of minimal labour costs."
 
SCCG is optimistic about receiving the requisite permissions. The first phase of approvals has been successful, and the company is now adhering to specific government requirements for final licensing.

Also Read

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Shareholders approve Gautam Singhania as Raymond Lifestyle chairman

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Gautam Singhania faces opposition over Raymond Lifestyle's chairman role

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Gautam Singhania slams Lamborghini heads after Revuelto breakdown in Mumbai

Raymond

Raymond Lifestyle lists at Rs 3,020 on NSE; locked in 5% lower circuit

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Shareholder value creation at heart of demerger plan: Gautam Singhania

 
Operations are expected to commence by mid-2025, with the first batch of vehicles arriving for restoration around July or August. The company aims to complete restorations within six months, a fraction of the two to three years typically required by international garages.
 
SCCG is a facility founded by Gautam Hari Singhania that specialises in restoring, maintaining, and customizing supercars, sports cars, luxury cars, and classic cars. It offers a variety of services, including restoration, maintenance, repairs, and customisation.
 
While there is no estimation of the specialised car restoration market in India, the overall car services and repairs market in the country is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2020 to $25 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent.
 
 

More From This Section

Coal India

Coal India looks to Argentina for lithium brine assets, critical minerals

OPG mobility

OPG Mobility to raise Rs 400 crore, gets into product portfolio expansion

LICO Materials aims to triple revenue to Rs 100 cr in FY26, says CEO

LICO Materials aims to triple revenue to Rs 100 cr in FY26, says CEO

semiconductor

Indichip Semiconductors inks deal with Andhra for Rs 14,000 cr facility

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

D-Mart appoints Anshul Asawa as CEO, Neville Noronha to step down in 2026

Topics : Gautam Singhania Raymond Cars

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon