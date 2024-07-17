Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for seizure treatment drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Topiramate capsules used to treat certain types of seizure.



The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Topiramate capsules of strengths 15 mg and 25 mg, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.



Glenmark's Topiramate capsules USP, 15 mg and 25 mg have been determined by the FDA to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Topamax capsules, 15 mg and 25 mg of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, it added.

