TVS to invest $260 million in Norton Motorcycles; India launch on plan

TVS Motor Company will invest around £200 million in British iconic bikemaker Norton Motorcycles, owned by the Indian major. The investment will cover areas like new product development, facilities, research and development, and world-class quality engineering.

As part of its product lineup expansion, Norton will launch six new models over the next three years. The investment and growth plans lined up are expected to put the company in the ideal place for international expansion, including India. However, TVS Motor remained tight-lipped on Norton's India launch. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Solihull, UK-based company seeks to expand in the US, Germany, France, Italy, and India, TVS said.

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, members of Norton’s senior leadership team – Sudarshan Venu, Robert Hentschel, and Richard Arnold – shared the vision of the brand and discussed how Norton is now perfectly placed to expand globally.

Sudarshan Venu, managing director, TVS Motor Company, said: “Our vision, commitment, and investment into the Norton brand are entering an exciting phase. We look forward to sharing that with motorcyclists across the world.”

With TVS Motor’s backing and global capabilities, Norton is being reinvigorated as a global brand, led by a strong and dynamic team. TVS Motor has committed £200 million across the life of the investment in new product development, facilities, research and development, and world-class quality engineering. The new Norton motorcycles will follow the company’s philosophy of ‘Design, Dynamism, and Detail,’ it said. Exciting product launches are being planned starting next year.

At the renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed, Sudarshan Venu outlined the expansion of Norton Motorcycles’ senior leadership team, as well as the investment in the company. Appointments include Richard Arnold, Norton executive director, former chief executive officer of Manchester United Football Club, and Robert Hentschel, executive director and chief executive officer of Norton Motorcycles. Bringing together the right people has put Norton in the best position to capitalise on its growth.

As a result of TVS’s investment and support, Norton’s revitalised research and development have been channelled into its product pipeline through its state-of-the-art facility in Solihull, UK. Testament to this is the One of One V4SV, inspired by Steve Hislop’s ‘White Charger’ that sped up the Goodwood Hillclimb every day of the festival.

Hentschel, executive director and chief executive officer, said: “The investment in research and development and leadership has us positioned to take six exciting products to countries across the world, with world-class quality and scale, spelling another epoch of success in the Norton story. Our focus on design, drivability, and details will maximise the exciting opportunity for Norton as well as for those new customers that choose one of our motorcycles.”

This year also marks the completion of Norton Motorcycles honouring Norton Motorcycles UK Ltd (NMUL) customers. After investing £2.3 million into the development, manufacturing, and re-engineering of the Commando and V4 platforms, the fulfilment and delivery of orders for customers of the previous company signify the closing of a significant chapter in which Norton can fully focus on the company’s future.

Richard Arnold, executive director, said: “Norton’s heritage is vast and plays a key part in our development as a global brand. It’s important for us to prioritise our customers, both in the present and the future. Not only with new bikes but also with every touch point of the Norton experience. The products currently in testing and development are incredibly exciting. Bikers around the world will love to ride them and love to own them. I am looking forward to expanding their availability to local dealers in new territories and connecting with bikers to share the Norton journey.”