GlobalFoundries' Kolkata Power Center key for emerging tech like GaN

GlobalFoundries’ Kolkata Power Center will be crucial to its play in emerging technologies like gallium nitride (GaN), the global semiconductor manufacturer said.

In July, GlobalFoundries (GF) acquired Tagore Technology’s power gallium nitride (GaN) portfolio, including its extensive intellectual property (IP) portfolio and team of GaN engineers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have designated this facility and team the Kolkata Power Center, which brings together teams and lab facilities from design all the way to application, under one roof,” a spokesperson for the company said when Business Standard reached out.

Tagore Technology had a design centre in Kolkata apart from Illinois, USA.

The Kolkata Power Center came to light in the press statement following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

The leaders recognised GlobalFoundries’ creation of the Kolkata Power Center, which is expected to enhance mutually beneficial linkages in research and development in chip manufacturing and enable game-changing advances for zero and low-emission vehicles, as well as connected vehicles, internet of things devices, AI, and data centres.

However, the company is not announcing any new expansion in India. “As part of our global footprint strategy, we are exploring longer-term, cross-border manufacturing and technology partnerships on essential chips to better serve India’s growing semiconductor chip demand that’s fuelled by India’s exponential growth trajectory,” the spokesperson said.

The company added that it continues to have a strong focus on India with a growing team in Bengaluru, which supports research and development, virtual fab operations, customer enablement, along with other enabling services.

“In addition, we now also have our Kolkata Power Center, which will be crucial to our play in emerging technologies like GaN, where we intend to build on our leadership.”

As news of the GlobalFoundries Kolkata Power Center emerged, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured full support.

In a post on X, she said, “Yesterday’s declaration by the Hon'ble President and the Hon'ble PM regarding the imminent setting up of a Global Capability Centre in the semiconductor sector by GlobalFoundries as the anchor industry in West Bengal has a history of relentless promotion by the West Bengal government.”

Banerjee said that since early last year, the state IT department and PSU Webel approached leading semiconductor industries, as many chip-designing and packaging start-ups had relocated to various Webel IT parks after the Covid pandemic. GlobalFoundries, Synopsys, Micron, and a few other leading international semiconductor companies had held a number of technology symposiums in West Bengal.

“They visited our units and offices to discuss emerging technologies and investment potential. This year, the state government-sponsored Global VLSI Conference 2024, held in Kolkata, witnessed the participation of all leading giants from the semiconductor industries.”

Banerjee added that continuous deliberations, coupled with successful promotion of the state’s capacity, had led to GlobalFoundries’ recent proposal to set up a Global Capability Centre in Kolkata.

State IT Minister Babul Supriyo told Business Standard, “GlobalFoundries was in touch with us for a very long time. We are ready to support the semiconductor industry in every possible way.”