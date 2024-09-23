Business Standard
RG Kar case: BJP workers throng police stations to cleanse them over lapses

They held protests in front of the police stations sprinkling holy water of the Ganga river and applying cow dung using broomsticks

Activists of BJP's women wing on Monday thronged various police stations in West Bengal. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Activists of BJP's women wing on Monday thronged various police stations in West Bengal to "cleanse" them as part of their protest against the alleged lapses in the probe into the rape-murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital here last month.
BJP leaders Agnimitra Paul and Locket Chatterjee along with other party activists alleged that police stations lost their purity after the police personnel were found involved in alleged wrongdoings.
They held protests in front of the police stations sprinkling holy water of the Ganga river and applying cow dung using broomsticks.
 
Paul said, "We have come to the police station at Behala in south Kolkata as a symbolic protest to purify it."

The BJP leader exclaimed where was the police force when the "body of the doctor was hastily cremated and a mismatch was noticed in the timings of the FIR and post-mortem examination".
The doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
The CBI is invesgating the death of the medic. Three persons, including ex-principal of the college Sandip Ghosh and a policeman, have been arrested by the central agency in connection with their probe.
Chatterjee, who was protesting in front of the DC north office at Maniktala in the northern part of Kolkata, breached police barricades and applied cow dung with broomsticks.
The opposition parties, including the BJP, had been alleging serious lapses on the part of the police in conducting a proper probe before it was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

