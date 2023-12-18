Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SpiceJet shows interest in acquiring bankrupt carrier Go First: Report

The lenders of Go First have been contemplating liquidation as they think it will lead to a better recovery as compared to selling it

Go First, spicejet

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet is among the three entities that have shown late interest in acquiring bankrupt carrier Go First, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Monday. The other two entities are Sharjah-based Sky One and Africa-based Safrik Investments.

This comes days after the deadline for making proposals passed. All three companies have asked for an extension of the deadline, the report said, quoting people aware of the development. It added that the committee of creditors will now meet to consider an extension.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The last date for submission of the bids to acquire the airline was November 22. The lenders started contemplating liquidation of Go First as they did not receive any bids till the last date.

The lenders of Go First have sought $1 billion from US-based engine maker Pratt & Whitney for supplying faulty engines and not replacing them on time. The lenders, according to ET, expect better recovery from arbitration proceedings than selling the aircraft. Half of Go First's fleet was grounded in May after the issue of faulty engines. It also filed for bankruptcy.

Moreover, last month, Go First's chief executive officer, Kaushik Khona, resigned from his post.

The lenders are also reportedly unsure of the capabilities of Sky One and Safrik as neither of the two has much experience in handling passenger flights. SapiceJet, on the other hand, comes out to be a serious contender. But it is itself struggling with a cash crunch. Last week, the board of SpiceJet approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,250 crore through the issue of shares. 

SpiceJet also said it will soon be listing its securities on the National Stock Exchange. In a regulatory filing, it said, "In order to reach a wider investor base, the company shall soon be listing its securities on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited". 

Also Read

'Can no longer sustain': Grounded airline Go First CEO Kaushik Khona quits

Go First to credit two months of salary in Sept: CEO Kaushik Khona

SpiceJet insolvency plea maintainable, engine lessor WLFC tells NCLT

SpiceJet up 20% in 3 months despite analysts' skepticism; should you buy?

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

JSW chief Sajjan Jindal denies allegations of rape, calls them 'baseless'

IndiaMART working with Novo Nordisk to halt illegal Wegovy sales: Report

CPCL mobilises 4 agencies from Chennai, Mumbai, Paradip to clear oil slick

Fund Pick: ICICI Prudential All Seasons Bond leads in CAGR, strategy

Ather Energy could launch IPO by FY25 end, earlier than initially planned

Topics : SpiceJet airlines Aviation sector Bankruptcy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon