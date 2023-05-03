close

Go Airlines' lenders may meet on Wednesday to plan further course of action

As of April 30, the company had not defaulted on any of these dues, Go First said in a filing

Reuters MUMBAI
Go First

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
By Siddhi Nayak

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Lenders to India's Go Airlines (India) Ltd will likely meet on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action after the embattled airline filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, two bankers aware of the development told Reuters.

The cash-strapped airline owes financial creditors 65.21 billion Indian rupees, its bankruptcy filing showed. As of April 30, the company had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in a filing seen by Reuters.

 

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Civil Aviation Debt

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

