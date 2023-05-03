Go Airlines' lenders may meet on Wednesday to plan further course of action

By Siddhi Nayak

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Lenders to India's Go Airlines (India) Ltd will likely meet on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action after the embattled airline filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, two bankers aware of the development told Reuters.

The cash-strapped airline owes financial creditors 65.21 billion Indian rupees, its bankruptcy filing showed. As of April 30, the company had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in a filing seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Also Read Indian banks unprepared for RBI's ESG push, survey shows: Report Budget to be fiscally prudent without losing growth focus: DBS economist Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up India's rising home prices, rentals a new inflation threat: Analysis India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report Jagatjit Ind to invest Rs 210 cr to set up grain-based ethanol plant Multiples Alternate closes over $640 million for new private-equity fund Air India pilots gets stern warning over license renewal, AEP delays SpiceJet plans to revive 25 planes as Go First files for bankruptcy Indian Oil Corp plans green jet fuel plant worth $10 bn to meet demand