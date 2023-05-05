Go First extends flight cancellations till May 12, awaits NCLT's order

Go First on Friday evening extended flight cancellations till May 12, a day after it had suspended fresh bookings till May 15. The airline had initially cancelled flights till May 5 before extending it to May 9.
The extension comes as the National Company Law Tribunal reserved its order on Go First’s plea for an interim moratorium.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on Thursday asked Go First airline to refund passengers, who have been affected by ticket cancellations, according to regulations
As Go First awaits the NCLT ruling on its voluntary insolvency resolution plea, the tribunal is set to hear on Monday two petitions seeking insolvency proceedings against the crisis-hit airline.
With liabilities of Rs 11,463 crore and a financial crunch, the Wadia group-owned airline has sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as well as an interim moratorium on financial obligations.
After hearing the plea on Thursday, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) reserved its order. The tribunal is set to hear two insolvency petitions filed against the airline on Monday, according to lawyers.
(With inputs from agencies)