Manappuram Finance faces reputational risk amid probe, says S&P



The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is probing Manappuram Agro Farms (MAGRO), a former sole proprietorship concern of V P Nandakumar (CEO and managing director of Manappuram Finance). Standard & Poor’s on Friday said Manappuram Finance (MFL) faces reputational risk over a money laundering investigation.



The company’s stock closed 11.45 per cent lower at Rs 105.6 per share on BSE. Pending further information, it is unclear if Manappuram (BB-/Stable/B) will face any legal, financial, or funding risk from the investigation, S&P said in a statement.



The company said the board noted with satisfaction the explanation given by Nandakumar. The matter pertained to a 10-year-old of erstwhile proprietorship concern. He updated the regulators at periodical intervals and he was in touch with his legal advisors to remedy the situation. In a filing, the company said the ED action had nothing to do with Manappuram Finance and had no impact on its financial position/operations.

Also Read Manappuram Finance slumps 14% as ED raids premises in money laundering case Manappuram in freefall as ED freezes Rs 143 cr-assets; sinks 21% in 3 days Record gold price may not bring back sheen in Muthoot, Manappuram: Analysts Manappuram Finance extends gain; stock rallies 14% thus far in March Manappuram, MGL: Select small-cap stocks are poised for bigger upside Technologies' profit rises to Rs 196 crore, revenue up 13% in FY23 Piramal Enterprises loss widens to Rs 196 cr on dip in Shriram investment Olectra Greentech net profit rises 52% to Rs 27 cr in March quarter Blue Dart Express posts 49% decline in Q4 profit on higher expenses Air India exploring collaboration with Apple in flight tech push



Ratings on Manappuram derive support chiefly from the company's strong capitalisation and earnings and from its position as one of the leaders in gold-backed lending in India. S&P said it had in the past highlighted a few issues at Manappuram and the subsequent steps the company had taken to address them. “We reflect this comparative high risk within our banking industry country risk assessment framework,” it said.

As of May 3, Manappuram has about Rs 35 billion in working capital loans due for repayment in three months and liquid assets of about Rs 10 billion. The company has an asset base of largely shorter tenor and self-liquidating loans, tempering refinancing risk, S&P added.

