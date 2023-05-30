close

Go First lessors' request to repossess planes on hold, not rejected: DGCA

DGCA says can proceed to de-register Go First aircraft after moratorium lifted

Reuters New Dlehi
Go First

Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
By Aditya Kalra

India's aviation watchdog DGCA has put on hold requests from lessors to repossess planes from airline Go First as the carrier's bankruptcy process imposes a freeze on assets which supersedes such requests, it said in a court filing.
 
Go Airlines (India) Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus A320neos. Pratt, part of Raytheon Technologies, says the claims are without evidence.
 
In granting protection, the Indian tribunal ordered a freeze on Go First's assets even though some lessors had already terminated leases and placed requests with the aviation regulator to repossess more than 40 planes.
 
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely)

Topics : airline industry bankruptcy law

First Published: May 30 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

