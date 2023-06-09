close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First lenders discuss revival plan, appoint new resolution professional

Lenders however have opted for a new resolution professional as Lal was selected by the Go First management

Aneesh PhadnisRuchika Chitravanshi Mumbai/New Delhi
Go First

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Go First’s lenders on Friday discussed the grounded airline’s revival plan and appointed Shailendra Ajmera, of consultancy EY, resolution professional.
Go First had declared insolvency on May 2 owing to a cash crunch and its application was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

The tribunal had confirmed Abhilash Lal of Alvarez & Marsal as interim resolution professional.
The lenders, however, opted for a new resolution professional because Lal had been selected by the Go First management. They also selected a resolution process advisor and legal counsel for the committee. All the resolutions were approved with a hundred per cent vote, it is learnt.

“The resolution professional’s appointment will first have to be confirmed by the NCLT. Applications for funds too will be made by him. Banks will take decisions based on merit, subject to their boards’ approval. However, banks in general are keen to see the airline restart operations. We will be able to recover only if the airline continues as a going concern,” said a senior executive of a lender.
Go First had earlier sought Rs 200 crore from banks to resume operations with 22 aircraft. This would be used as working capital for operational expenses.

Also Read

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore revival plan for state-run telco BSNL

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

Get CoC approval on revival plan before we consider it: DGCA to GoFirst

Go First's IRP submits 6-month revival plan to DGCA; check details

ABB steps up focus on manufacturing amid revival in the capex cycle

Byju's lawsuit an effort to avoid complying with its obligations: Lenders

Air India's San Francisco-Mumbai flight cancelled due to technical snag

Apple's Vision Pro receives Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk attention

ED issues notices to Xiaomi, 2 senior executives for FEMA violations

Air India does pre-delivery payment to Boeing for aircraft: CFO Hejmadi


“The banks have discussed the airline’s financing requirements internally. Their executives have met officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the civil aviation ministry to understand if it has regulatory support. We think the banks have got the comfort. Go First is confident of receiving support and funds from banks and would like to resume flights as soon as possible,” said an airline source.
In a resumption plan submitted to the DGCA, the airline said it had the requisite number of employees, including 675 pilots and a 1,300-strong cabin crew, to fly its 26 operational planes.

The resumption plan, however, faces a challenge from lessors, who have approached courts, seeking deregistration of aircraft or a restraint on the use of planes by Go First.
While the Delhi High Court has reserved its order on writ petitions on deregistration, the NCLT has admitted pleas from lessors that want a restraint on the use of planes and an inspection of aircraft engines.

Topics : Go Air Indian aviation

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First lenders discuss revival plan, appoint new resolution professional

Go First
2 min read

Byju's lawsuit an effort to avoid complying with its obligations: Lenders

Byju's
3 min read

Air India's San Francisco-Mumbai flight cancelled due to technical snag

Air India
1 min read

Most Popular

From Goa to Kerala, four states breach 10% adoption of e-2-wheelers

electric scooters
5 min read

Successor to face increasingly heated competition, says Unilever India CEO

Sanjiv Mehta
5 min read

ED issues notices to Xiaomi, 2 senior executives for FEMA violations

Xiaomi
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon