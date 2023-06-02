close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First's IRP submits 6-month revival plan to DGCA; check details

Go First's revival plan has also received support from 15 of the 20 major travel agents in regard to its ticketing services

BS Web Team New Delhi
Go First

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Domestic airline Go First's interim resolution professional (IRP) has submitted a six-month revival plan to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
According to a Financial Express report, the IRP informed DGCA that the airline is ready to resume its operations with 26 operational aircraft and 400 pilots on its roll.

As of now, the airline's operations are under suspension till June 4, after it announced cancellation of flights on May 3 for two days, following which the domestic airline filed for voluntary insolvency.
Citing sources, the report added that Go First on May 10 informed DGCA that it has been provided support by the oil marketing companies. It further said that prior to filing for insolvency, the oil marketing companies had put their operation on cash and carry terms, which means they had to clear their dues on a daily basis.

Go First's revival plan has also received support from 15 of the 20 major travel agents in regard to its ticketing services. 
Once Go First's revival plan is approved by the aviation regulator, the airline said it will be able to deploy two aircraft to start Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Leh chartered flights immediately. Within the next few days, it will be able to resume scheduled services, mainly on the Pune, Bagdogra, and Goa routes. The airline has said it will be able to deploy eight to ten aircraft for the scheduled services, the report added.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Flyers gone rogue can throw aircraft ops in peril, DGCA tells airlines

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

GAIL infuses Rs 2,100 crore in insolvent chemical firm JBF Petrochemicals

Food and beverage industry bites into NFTs, but is it late to the party?

ONGC to maintain financial flexibility as earnings steady, says S&P

Amazon's India, South Asia cloud unit head Puneet Chandok resigns

AstraZeneca announces launch of cancer medication Tremelimumab in UAE


Before allowing Go First to resume its operations, DGCA informed the airline that its preparedness will be audited. 
The carrier, recently, offered a monthly retention allowance of Rs Rs 100,000 to captains and Rs 50,000 to first officers. Currently, the monthly average salary of captains is Rs 530,000.

However, the main challenge before the airline is to retain its aircraft as lessors have approached the aviation regulator, seeking to deregister 45 of these. Though the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) have rejected the plea of lessors, they have moved the Delhi High Court.
Topics : Go Air DGCA Airline BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First's IRP submits 6-month revival plan to DGCA; check details

Go First
2 min read

GAIL infuses Rs 2,100 crore in insolvent chemical firm JBF Petrochemicals

GAIL
2 min read

Netflix shareholders reject executives' pay packages amid writers' protest

Netflix
2 min read

Food and beverage industry bites into NFTs, but is it late to the party?

Nestle
5 min read

ONGC to maintain financial flexibility as earnings steady, says S&P

ONGC
4 min read

Most Popular

I think animal spirits are already out in India Inc, says Sunil Mittal

sunil mittal
15 min read

Govt in talks with US-based Micron Technology for semiconductor fab factory

Micron Technology
3 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Foxconn Technology Group
1 min read

Coal India offer for sale: Institutional part subscribed 1.6 times

Coal India
2 min read

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

Apple
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon