Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Google Cloud elevates Sashikumar Sreedharan as MD for India business

Google Cloud elevates Sashikumar Sreedharan as MD for India business

A veteran with 30+ years in tech, Sreedharan will lead India's go-to-market ops for Google Cloud as Bikram Singh Bedi moves to regional strategy initiatives

Sashikumar Sreedharan, Google Cloud India MD

Sreedharan, a technology industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, joined Google Cloud as Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific in September 2023.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Cloud on Monday announced that Sashikumar Sreedharan will succeed Bikram Singh Bedi as its new Managing Director for India. Bedi will now focus on regional strategic initiatives.
 
Sreedharan, a technology industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, joined Google Cloud as Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific in September 2023, based in Bengaluru. In this new role, he will lead Google Cloud’s go-to-market organisation in India, working with the company’s enterprise and digital-native customers, valued partners, and developer ecosystem as they build for an AI-first future.
 
Karan Bajwa, President, Google Cloud, Asia Pacific, said: “AI is poised to redefine India’s industries and supercharge the productivity and creativity of its vast talent pool. With our deep AI heritage, cutting-edge technical infrastructure, and innovative solutions, Google Cloud is uniquely positioned to partner with Indian businesses and the public sector to harness AI’s transformative power.” 
 
 
Bajwa added: “I want to thank Bikram, who has been instrumental in driving Google Cloud’s success in India till date. He will now shift his focus to regional strategic initiatives. As Sashi takes on the leadership of our team in India, I’m confident he will further propel our organisation and our customers to their next phase of growth in this crucial market.”

Also Read

Infosys

Infosys unveils over 200 AI agents under Topaz in Google Cloud tie-up

Myntra

Myntra taps Google Cloud's AI to elevate home decor shopping journey

PremiumBikram Singh Bedi, vice-president and India managing director, Google Cloud

A lot is being built in India in Cloud tech and AI: Bikram Singh Bedi

Bikram Singh Bedi, vice-president and India managing director, Google Cloud

Google Cloud in talks with govt on India AI mission, says Bikram Singh Bedi

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra extends partnership with Google Cloud to boost AI adoption

 
Google Cloud has experienced significant growth over the past 12 months, driven by the rapid introduction and widespread adoption of its powerful AI models and fully integrated AI technology platform, the company said.
 
Organisations across sectors are leveraging Google Cloud’s solutions and expertise to innovate at scale. This includes leading financial services players such as HDFC Bank, HDFC Ergo, and ICICI Prudential; major retail businesses like Flipkart, Meesho, and Myntra; healthcare providers including Apollo 24/7, Manipal Hospitals, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; IT services companies such as Tech Mahindra and Wipro; and digital-native firms like Glance, ShareChat, and Dream11.
 
Google Cloud has also partnered with the public sector, including entities like ONDC, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Nirmit Bharat, Karamyogi, and Plutos.one to accelerate digitalisation and enhance citizen service delivery using the full potential of Cloud and AI.
 
Prior to joining Google Cloud, Sreedharan was Managing Director at Microsoft India, where he led the enterprise business. He has also held leadership roles at SAP, IBM, and other companies in India.
 
Sreedharan said: “My time as COO for APAC has deeply affirmed my belief in Google Cloud’s winning strategy and powerful AI-first platform. I am excited to return to the field and work with our customers to advance their innovation agenda.”
 
“It has been an incredible four and a half years leading Google Cloud in India, and I am immensely proud of the business we have built with the support of my team, our customers and partners. I look forward to contributing to APAC’s strategic priorities and watching India’s continued success in this new chapter under Sashi’s leadership,” said Bikram Singh Bedi.

More From This Section

Shell Plc

Shell acquires Raj Petro Specialities to strengthen lubricant portfolio

realty sector, real estate

Rustomjee to redevelop Mumbai's GTB Nagar with Mhada, eyes GDV of ₹4,521 cr

Coal india ltd, cil, Hindustan copper, HCL

Coal India, Hindustan Copper to work together in critical mineral sector

IREDA

Ireda's loan sanctions rise 29% to ₹11,740 cr in Q1; disbursements up 31%

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air's net loss widens to ₹1,983 crore in FY25 as costs, delays rise

Topics : Google Google Cloud Google's AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon