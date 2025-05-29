Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys unveils over 200 AI agents under Topaz in Google Cloud tie-up

Infosys unveils over 200 AI agents under Topaz in Google Cloud tie-up

Infosys launches over 200 enterprise AI agents with Google Cloud to automate complex workflows, enhance efficiency, and drive AI-led digital transformation across industries

Infosys

This initiative combines the strengths of Infosys' AI innovation with Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies to deliver scalable, intelligent enterprise solutions. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys has launched more than 200 enterprise AI agents as part of its Infosys Topaz™ AI offerings in collaboration with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the company’s ambition to transform enterprise operations through next-generation artificial intelligence.
 
The AI agents, developed using Google Cloud’s agentic AI framework, are designed to manage complex workflows and support multi-agent operations at scale. These intelligent agents cater to sectors such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, telecom, retail, and agriculture.

Enhancing efficiency through autonomous AI

 
The agents are equipped with capabilities such as autonomous decision-making, real-time monitoring, data extraction, and multimodal processing. They ensure secure data handling and communication, and can independently analyse business scenarios and execute tasks.
 
 

Examples of their deployment include:

 
  • A network monitoring agent that continuously tracks capacity and flags issues proactively, helping reduce downtime and optimise resources.
  • A corporate finance agent that manages accounts payable and receivable, ensuring accurate financial reporting and improved cash flow.
  • A forecasting agent in manufacturing that predicts demand for parts, enabling efficient inventory and supply chain management.

Also Read

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

IT stocks shine: Nifty IT rises 2% as US Federal court blocks Trump tariffs

Dividend

Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Bajaj Finance, Infosys, 14 others in focus

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Infosys, ITC, Trident, 17 others to go ex-date next week

PremiumInfosys

Infosys asks Bengaluru employees to work from home due to heavy rain

PremiumResidents being rescued from a waterlogged area after heavy rain in Bengaluru, on Monday. Over the past few days, the city has seen cloudbursts with 15–20 centimetres of rainfall | PHOTO: PTI

India's tech capital, Bengaluru, still has no answer to rain woes

A step forward in human-AI collaboration

Balakrishna DR, Executive Vice President and Global Services Head at Infosys, said, “The development of more than 200 enterprise AI agents marks a milestone in our continued efforts to innovate and lead in the enterprise AI space. We are enhancing Human+AI collaboration and unlocking new levels of efficiency and precision.”
 
Victor Morales, Vice President of GSI and Consulting Partnerships at Google Cloud, added, “Infosys’ enterprise AI agents, built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, can improve complex workflows and support multi-agent operations at scale.”

Built from Google Cloud Centre of Excellence

The new suite of AI agents is a direct outcome of the Google Cloud Center of Excellence, powered by Infosys Topaz™. This initiative combines the strengths of Infosys' AI innovation with Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies to deliver scalable, intelligent enterprise solutions.
 
With this launch, Infosys reaffirms its commitment to driving digital transformation through AI-first strategies, helping global businesses “navigate their next”.

More From This Section

Suzlon

Suzlon Q4 results: Profit rises multi-fold to ₹1,180.98 cr, revenue up 73%

Adani Ports

Adani Ports' bond sale draws LIC interest on India market return: Report

N Venu Hitachi MD

Hitachi India names N Venu as managing director with effect from June 2

real estate, luxury homes

Golden Growth, Grovy to fund Rs 180 cr in 3 housing project in South Delhi

cement, cement sector

HeidelbergCement India Q4 profit up 4.7% to ₹50.45 cr, sales up 2.6%

Topics : Artificial intelligence Infosys Google Cloud Digital transformation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon