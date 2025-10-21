Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Google invites Superfans to test upcoming Pixel Phones before public launch

Google invites Superfans to test upcoming Pixel Phones before public launch

Google has invited members of its 'Superfans' group to apply to test future Pixel hardware, asking entrants to profess their knowledge and passion for the brand

Google

Consumer tech companies often let small groups of customers try out unreleased products under strict secrecy to gather feedback during development. But it’s incredibly rare for a company of Google’s size to do it with something as high-profile as the

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 Alphabet Inc.’s Google plans to let Pixel smartphone enthusiasts test out the company’s next handset ahead of its public introduction. 
Google has invited members of its “Superfans” group to apply to test future Pixel hardware, asking entrants to profess their knowledge and passion for the brand in hopes of being able to beta test forthcoming products.  
Consumer tech companies often let small groups of customers try out unreleased products under strict secrecy to gather feedback during development. But it’s incredibly rare for a company of Google’s size to do it with something as high-profile as the Pixel lineup. 
The search giant will select 15 people from the pool of entrants, and winners must all sign a non-disclosure agreement to receive devices, according to official rules for the contest reviewed by Bloomberg News. “The Trusted Tester program is an opportunity to provide feedback and help shape a Pixel phone currently in development,” the document reads. A Google representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 
 
Participants in the “Trusted Tester Program” must also agree to disguise unreleased hardware in protective cases provided by Google, the rules state. The terms don’t reveal exactly when chosen winners will receive products. Over the last couple years, the company has introduced its Pixel portfolio in August, so an early test program could potentially kick off in the spring, if not sooner.

Also Read

Delhi high court

Delhi HC asks Google to remove misleading and deepfake content on Sadhguru

YouTube video player redesigned

YouTube redesigns video player across web, mobile app, and TV: What's new

Google Meet

Google Meet adds AI-powered makeup filter to enhance your on-screen look

Google's latest security features

Google Account update adds new sign-in options and scam protection tools

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian (Photo: X/Gautam Adani)

Google to invest $15 billion by 2030 to develop AI hub in Andhra Pradesh

The contest will judge submissions based on “depth of knowledge and passion for Google Pixel devices and software” and also asks entrants to suggest areas where the company can improve its devices.  
Pixel smartphones could be due for a major refresh in the next couple of years. In an interview last August, Google’s hardware design chief Ivy Ross said that “every two to three years we look to try and do something with a new design language.”  The Pixel 10, released that same month, is more or less identical to last year’s model. 
Ross also said in the interview that Google was in the process of finalizing its 2026 portfolio near the time of the interview and already looking ahead to 2027 hardware. 
If the current industrial design is indeed sticking around for another year, Google might be more willing to sneak Pixel 11 devices into public view — knowing that most people would likely never notice.  The company has struggled to contain leaks of its Pixel hardware in recent years, with renders of upcoming models often leaking several months before their official debut.

More From This Section

OpenAI

OpenAI to launch ChatGPT Atlas AI browser, taking on Google Chrome

Amazon web services, AWS, Amazon

Infra breakdown: AWS' global outage creates a moment of vulnerabilitypremium

Coca Cola

Inclement weather impacts beverage major Coca-Cola's India Q3 performancepremium

Amazon

Amazon restores AWS cloud services after global outage hits businesses

Torrent Pharma

CCI clears Torrent Pharma's proposal to buy stake in JB Chemicals

Topics : Google Company News Google Pixel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeLokpal BMW TenderBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon