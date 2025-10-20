Monday, October 20, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube redesigns video player across web, mobile app, and TV: What's new

YouTube redesigns video player across web, mobile app, and TV: What's new

YouTube's new update introduces a redesigned video player, custom like animations, improved comment threading, and smoother navigation across platforms

YouTube video player redesigned

YouTube video player redesigned

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube has rolled out a new update to enhance the multimedia experience for users globally. With this release, the platform introduces an updated video player, improvements to the “Seek” feature, new ways to like and save content, and more.
 
Google’s video streaming platform, while unveiling new features, wrote, “YouTube should feel as vibrant and dynamic as the creators and videos on it, so we're aligning the energy of our content and the look of our interface to make your experience more enjoyable and engaging.”

YouTube update: What’s new

Updated video player

YouTube said that a “cleaner and more immersive video player” will be rolled out across mobile, web, and TV platforms with this update. The redesign includes updated controls and new icons aimed at simplifying interaction and improving focus on the content.
 

Also Read

Snapchat

European Commission reviews child safety on Snapchat, YouTube, app stores

youtube

From ban to brand-new: YouTube lets terminated creators start a new channel

youtube

YouTube to pay $24.5 mn to settle Trump lawsuit over Jan 6 account ban

YouTube Premium

YouTube introduces Premium Lite subscription plan in India at ₹89 per month

youtube

YouTube: How to turn off annoying end screen content recommendations

Improvements to Seek feature

The double-tap to skip feature has been made less intrusive during playback, said YouTube. While the company did not elaborate on the exact change, the update aims to reduce distractions while fast-forwarding or rewinding videos.

Improved transition on mobile

According to YouTube, users will now experience a more seamless transition when switching between tabs on mobile, thanks to the improved motion design integrated into the new interface.

Custom likes

On select videos, the like button animation now features custom visual effects based on the content being viewed. For example, liking a music video may trigger animated musical notes, while a sports clip could include a themed visual cue from the game.

Comment threading

A structured reply system is being introduced for comments, designed to provide a more focused reading experience within the replies panel. This update makes conversations easier to follow, especially in threads with multiple responses.

Video saving improved

YouTube said that saving videos to the Watch Later list or adding them to playlists will now be smoother. The refreshed interface simplifies the process and enhances the overall experience of curating and organising content.

More From This Section

Google Meet

Google Meet adds AI-powered makeup filter to enhance your on-screen look

Online shopping

AI using your data to set personalised prices online: How it can backfire

OnePlus 15, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Vivo X300 Pro and OPPO Find X9

OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, iQOO, Xiaomi ready new flagship phones for 2025 launch

Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)

Samsung to showcase tri-fold Galaxy smartphone at APEC Summit: Report

Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung Galaxy XR debuts on October 21: Android XR, AI integration expected

Topics : Google Technology News YouTube Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon