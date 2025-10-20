Monday, October 20, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Meet adds AI-powered makeup filter to enhance your on-screen look

Google Meet adds AI-powered makeup filter to enhance your on-screen look

Google Meet now offers an AI-powered makeup filter with 12 customisable looks to help users appear polished and natural on video calls across web and mobile

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Meet is adding a new AI-powered makeup filter for users who want to look camera-ready without actually applying makeup before a meeting. According to Google, the feature gives users more control over their appearance in video calls. Other platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom also offer similar virtual makeup tools.
 
The new feature introduces 12 studio makeup looks, ranging from subtle, professional tones to bolder styles. Users can find these options in the “Appearance” tab under “Portrait touch-up,” a section that already includes complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening, and eye whitening effects introduced in 2023.
 
According to Google, the virtual makeup is powered by AI that keeps the look natural and consistent even as users move. This ensures that the digital makeup stays aligned to a person’s face, whether they are sipping coffee, turning their head, or touching their face, creating a more realistic on-screen appearance.
 
 
The company said the makeup feature is disabled by default, giving users full control to enable or change styles either before or during a call. Once a look is selected, Meet remembers it for future sessions, saving users from having to reapply settings every time.
 
In a demo video, a Google product manager showcased one of the makeup styles, highlighting how naturally it blends on-screen. Even when a user lifts a coffee mug or covers part of their face, the filter stays in place without distortion.

Google Meet makeup filter: Rollout and availability

Google has begun rolling out the feature for both mobile and web users. The rollout is gradual and may take up to 15 days to reach all accounts.
 
The AI makeup option is available for the following plans:
  • Business Standard and Plus
  • Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus
  • Education Plus and Teaching & Learning add-on
  • Enterprise Essentials
  • Google One and Google Workspace Individual subscribers

Zoom’s Studio Effects: A similar feature

Similar to Google Meet’s AI-powered makeup feature, Zoom’s Studio Effects feature lets users enhance their video appearance by adding virtual eyebrows, moustaches or beards, and lip colour filters. When enabled during a meeting, Zoom’s technology uses the device’s camera to track facial movements and positioning, applying the chosen filter accordingly.

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Google Meet Technology

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

