Google rolls out earthquake alerts system for android users in India

Search giant Google has launched its Earthquake Alerts System for Android smartphone users in India. The system, developed in consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC), provides early warnings of seismic activities, available in multiple Indian languages.





The alert system leverages tiny accelerometers in Android smartphones to detect the initial stages of an earthquake. When multiple phones in a specific area register seismic activity, the information is aggregated to estimate the event's epicentre and magnitude, and users are subsequently alerted.

The system also offers information on local seismic events and safety tips through Google Search when users query terms like "Earthquake near me."

To avail themselves of the feature, users need to have Android 5 or higher, along with Wi-Fi or cellular data connectivity and the requisite location settings enabled. The feature is set to be fully operational in India within the next week.

In a related development, the Government of India has been testing an "emergency alert system" for the past few weeks. Managed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), this system would enable the government to broadcast emergency alerts across various regions in the country.