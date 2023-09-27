close
Japanese firm Fujifilm forays into office printer business in India

Japanese business solutions provider Fujifilm Business Innovation on Wednesday announced its foray into the office printer business in India to tap the high growth potential

printer, print outs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Japanese business solutions provider Fujifilm Business Innovation on Wednesday announced its foray into the office printer business in India to tap the high growth potential.
India will be the 15th operation for the company in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region for the office printer business and is targetting government offices as one of the main customers, Fujifilm Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte Ltd President Masatsugu Naito said.
The global office printing market is around 3.3 million units a year, while that of APAC is about 0.5 million.
India accounts for about 25 per cent of the APAC market, he said here at the launch of the company's A3 multifunction printer Apeos Series for the Indian market.
While China remains the bigger market, Naito said in the APAC region, India has a huge potential considering how the country's economy has grown and is an "attractive location for all industries".
To establish its foothold in the market, the company is first launching products in the mid-end segment of 21-30 prints per minute segment and would gradually move up in the premium high-speed segment, he said.

Fujifilm Business Innovation is targetting not just small and medium businesses but will also focus on government offices, one of the main consumers of the printers, besides corporates, he said.
When asked about the sales target, he declined to comment.
Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Koji Wada said the office printer business will make the company's overall portfolio stronger and it will have a synergistic effect with the existing businesses.
Fujifilm currently has four core businesses comprising healthcare, materials, imaging and business innovation in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fujifilm Holdings Fujifilm Apac Asia Pacific Trade Agreement

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

