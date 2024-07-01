Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt committed to create biz friendly environment for industry: Goyal

Interacting with industry leaders in Hyderabad on Sunday, the minister said such interactions are key for understanding the challenges faced by the industry and policy-making

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

The interaction saw a participation of more than 200 stakeholders, including women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, industry associations, export promotion councils and startups, from various sectors. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is committed to create a business-friendly environment for industry and innovation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
Interacting with industry leaders in Hyderabad on Sunday, the minister said such interactions are key for understanding the challenges faced by the industry and policy-making.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Goyal emphasised the government's commitment towards fostering a robust industrial ecosystem that supports innovation, sustainable growth, and global competitiveness," the commerce ministry said on Monday, quoting the minister.
He hailed Telangana for actively promoting investments across various sectors, making it a favourable destination for businesses and investors.
The interaction saw a participation of more than 200 stakeholders, including women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, industry associations, export promotion councils and startups, from various sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

tobacco farm, cigarettes

Tobacco farmers ask govt to include sector under duty refund scheme RoDTEP

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Good, services exports expected to surpass $800 bn in FY25, says Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Exporters' body urges Piyush Goyal to restore IES benefits for all

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal meets exporters; reviews trade scenario, non-tariff barriers

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Gear up for Maha assembly polls to ensure victory: Goyal urges BJP cadres

Topics : Piyush Goyal Ease of Doing Business

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon