India's core sector output slows down to 8% in July 2023: Govt data

India's agri growth reaps harvest of rabi at 3.5% in June quarter

Govt extends last date for applications under textiles PLI till Oct

Industrial credit growth slumped in July; House Price Index up 5.1% in Q1

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Investment growth moderated slightly in the economy during the first quarter (Q1) of the current financial year (2023-24, or FY24), notwithstanding the front-loading of capital expenditure (capex) by the Centre.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com