Govt extends tenure of SBI chairman Dinesh Khara until August 2024

India has extended the tenure of the chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, until August next year, two government sources said.

The tenure of Dinesh Khara has been extended until he attains the age of 63 next year, the sources said, declining to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Khara was appointed as SBI's chairman on Oct. 7, 2020 for three years. As per norms, SBI chairman can hold the position till the age of 63.

The government is likely to issue an order to this effect shortly, the sources said.

India's finance ministry and SBI did not immediately reply to Reuters request for comment.

Also Read SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23? SBI issues latest fixed deposits rate 2023, check full details below NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results Hitachi Energy's largest global tech, innovation centre comes up in Chennai Tata Group said to be in advanced talks for Temasek's Tata Play stake Mensa Brands raises $40 million in growth capital from EvolutionX Hindalco to sign pact with Odisha Mining Corporation for supply of Bauxite NHPC's two hydropower plants in Sikkim affected due to flash floods