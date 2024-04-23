Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt gets Rs 3,443 crore special dividend from TCIL, says Dipam secy

Established in 1978, TCIL is an engineering and consultancy and a profit-making organisation since its inception, as per its website

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

In the current fiscal, the government has budgeted to get Rs 48,000 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). (Photo: X@ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has received Rs 3,443 crore as a special dividend from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Telecom.
The "Government has received about Rs 3,443 crore from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) as special dividend," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Established in 1978, TCIL is an engineering and consultancy and a profit-making organisation since its inception, as per its website.
In the current fiscal, the government has budgeted to get Rs 48,000 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dipam TCIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon