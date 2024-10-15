Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Govt issues guidelines to prohibit greenwashing, misleading green claims

Govt issues guidelines to prohibit greenwashing, misleading green claims

The new guidelines, issued by the consumer affairs ministry, aim to ensure that eco-friendly assertions are backed by verifiable evidence and clear disclosures

For instance, terms like '100% eco-friendly', 'zero emissions', and 'cruelty-free' must now be substantiated with accurate and accessible qualifiers. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

The government on Tuesday unveiled comprehensive guidelines to regulate greenwashing and misleading environmental claims by companies, aiming to protect consumers and promote transparency in eco-friendly marketing.

Greenwashing refers to claims by companies about any product or service having climate-friendly impact.

The new guidelines, issued by the consumer affairs ministry, aim to ensure that eco-friendly assertions are backed by verifiable evidence and clear disclosures.

Briefing media, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare emphasized that the guidelines do not prohibit environmental claims but seek to ensure they are made with integrity and transparency.

"The claims have to be supported by verifiable evidence and independent studies," the secretary said.

 

For instance, terms like '100% eco-friendly', 'zero emissions', and 'cruelty-free' must now be substantiated with accurate and accessible qualifiers.

The guidelines provide definitions for 'greenwashing' and 'environmental claims' to establish clear parameters.

Companies are required to use consumer-friendly language for technical terms, while comparative environmental claims must be based on verifiable and relevant data, with specific aspects of comparison disclosed.

Aspirational or futuristic environmental claims can only be made when supported by clear and actionable plans, she added.

The new guidelines mandate that companies making environmental claims must disclose all material information in advertisements or communications, either through QR codes, URLs, or other digital media.

They must also specify whether the claim refers to the product as a whole, its manufacturing process, packaging, usage, or disposal.

Specific environmental claims, such as 'compostable', 'degradable', 'recyclable', and 'net-zero', must be supported by credible certification, reliable scientific evidence, or third-party verification. These disclosures should be easily accessible to consumers.

The guidelines also address the use of technical terms, requiring companies to provide consumer-friendly explanations for concepts like 'environmental impact assessment' and 'ecological footprint'.

While these guidelines are in addition to existing regulations, the consumer affairs ministry clarified that in case of any conflict with specific laws, the latter would prevail. The central authority's decision will be final in cases of ambiguity or disputes in interpretation.


Topics : Environment Law consumer

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

