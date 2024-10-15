HDFC AMC Q2 results: Net profit rises 32% to Rs 577 cr, total income up 38%

Business Standard
The HDFC AMC's profit after tax stood at Rs 436.52 crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year (FY24)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Tuesday reported a 32 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 576.61 crore for the three months ended September 2024.

Its total income rose 38 per cent to 1,058.19 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 765.35 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a stock exchange filing.

For the half-year ended September 2024, the company logged a PAT of Rs 1,180.37 crore and a total income of Rs 2,007 crore.

 

Shares of HDFC AMC were trading 1.11 per cent higher at Rs 4533 on the BSE around 3 pm.


Topics : HDFC Q2 results corporate earnings

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

