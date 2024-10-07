Business Standard
World Habitat Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes and more

On World Habitat Day, people, groups, and governments are urged to strive toward improving housing conditions, enhancing neighbourhood safety, and creating safe spaces

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

World Habitat Day was first observed in 1985 when the United Nations General Assembly announced the celebration on the first Monday in October. This day serves as a powerful reminder that everyone is entitled to a decent and safe place to live. 
On World Habitat Day, the governments, communities, and individuals are urged to strive toward improving housing conditions, fostering secure settings, and making neighbourhoods safer. Here are some inspiring quotes, this year's theme, and an overview of the rich history and significance of World Habitat Day.

World Habitat Day 2024: Theme

"Engaging youth to create a better urban future" is the 2024 theme, and it centres on the opportunities and challenges associated with rapid urban growth. Encouraging the younger generation to participate in the planning of their current and future surroundings is the aim.
 

Habitat Day: History

In order to remind everyone of their shared duties to enhance cities and towns for the future, World Habitat Day was created in 1985. Since its first celebration in 1986, the day has centered on improving urban living conditions.
Numerous events have been held in various places across the globe to increase awareness of the day. The Habitat Scroll of Honor award, which was first given out in 1989, is another way that the UN honors the donors.

World Habitat Day 2024: Importance

To raise awareness of the basic right to shelter, World Habitat Day is observed annually on the first Monday in October. This day serves as a reminder that everyone is entitled to a comfortable and secure home. It also contributes to increasing awareness of the significance of environmental preservation in the face of growing urbanization. 

Happy World Habitat Day: Quotes

    • “Do not despair, my friend. Today is theirs, but the future is ours.” – Rodman Philbrick

    • “Whether or not it has fully dawned on society, the reality is that Gen Y will soon have to assume the responsibility for a world crafted by previous generations.” – Charlie Caruso
    • “Housing is a human right. There can be no fairness or justice in a society in which some live in homelessness, or in the shadow of that risk, while others cannot even imagine it.” – Jordan Flaherty.
    • “A healthy, sane and sustainable society is where the state is responsible to support the people, but not to such an extent that the people become reliant on the state, and where the people are capable of taking care of themselves with minimum support from the state.” – Abhijit Naskar. 


