Govt not considering any proposal to take over Vodafone Idea: MoS

To a question on whether the government has any plan to take over Vodafone Idea, Chauhan said, "No such proposal is under consideration in the Department"

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
The government is not considering any proposal to take over Vodafone Idea (VIL), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
This was stated by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vodafone Idea Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

