Govt not considering any proposal to take over Vodafone Idea: MoS

The government is not considering any proposal to take over Vodafone Idea (VIL), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
This was stated by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
To a question on whether the government has any plan to take over Vodafone Idea, Chauhan said, "No such proposal is under consideration in the Department".
