Business Standard

Sunday, December 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Govt to infuse Rs 500 cr capital in IFCI to improve financial health

Govt to infuse Rs 500 cr capital in IFCI to improve financial health

With the infusion, the government of India's holding in the company is expected to further increase from existing 71.72 per cent as on September 2024

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm

Established in 1948 as a statutory corporation, IFCI currently has many subsidiaries and joint ventures and associates under its fold. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has decided to infuse Rs 500 crore capital in state-owned IFCI to improve its financial health ahead of the company's proposed restructuring and consolidation into a group.

With the infusion, the government of India's holding in the company is expected to further increase from existing 71.72 per cent as on September 2024.

The capital infusion plan for IFCI was approved through the passage of the first Supplementary Demand for Grants for 2024-25 in Lok Sabha last week.

The Supplementary Demand for Grants for 2024-25 made an allocation for an additional amount of Rs 499.99 crore for 'Subscription to the Share Capital of Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI).

 

"Taking into account savings of Rs 50.07 crore available in the same section of the grant, the remaining amount of Rs 449.92 crore will be met from surrender of savings available in the capital section of Demand No.30-DEA and it will not entail any additional cash outgo," the Supplementary Demand for Grants said.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

IFCI soars 15% as board approves merger of IFCI group of companies

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm

FSIB recommends IFCI's current deputy MD Rahul Bhave for MD, CEO post

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

IFCI, MMTC, STC, Suzlon, Raymond among 354 stocks locked in upper circuit

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

2024 financial wrap: Inflation, GDP, and RBI's regulatory vigilance

IPO

Solar91 Cleantech IPO to open on Dec 24; price band at Rs 185-195 per share

Earlier this year, IFCI had raised Rs 500 crore capital through the issuance of equity shares to the government.

The Industrial Finance Corporation of India was set up by the government on July 1, 1948 as the first Development Financial Institution in the country.

In the second quarter ended September 2024, IFCI had booked a loss of Rs 22 crore and in the first half of FY24, a loss to the tune of Rs 170 crore.

As part of the revival and restructuring, the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, last month in-principle approved 'Consolidation of IFCI Group' which entails merger/amalgamation of IFCI Limited and StockHolding Corporation of India Limited and other group companies.

As per the proposal, StockHolding Corporation of India Ltd, IFCI Factors Ltd, IFCI Infrastructure Development Ltd and IIDL Realtors Ltd will merge with IFCI Ltd.

Further, StockHolding Services Ltd, IFCI Financial Services Ltd, IFIN Commodities Ltd and IFIN Credit Ltd will be merged into a single entity, which will be a direct subsidiary of the consolidated listed entity.

Additionally, StockHolding Document Management Services Ltd, StockHolding Securities IFSC Ltd, IFIN Securities Finance Ltd, IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd and MPCON Ltd shall be direct subsidiaries of the consolidated listed entity that is IFCI.

Established in 1948 as a statutory corporation, IFCI currently has many subsidiaries and joint ventures and associates under its fold.

By the early 1990s, it was recognised that there was a need for greater flexibility to respond to the changing financial system. It was also felt that IFCI should directly access the capital markets for its funding needs.

It is with this objective that the constitution of IFCI was changed in 1993 from a statutory corporation to a company under the Indian Companies Act, 1956.

Subsequently, the name of the company was also changed to 'IFCI Ltd' with effect from October 1999.

However in 2015, the government again raised its stake in the firm to over 51 per cent, making it a public sector company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vinay Dubey, co-founder and CEO of Akasa Air

Akasa Air expects to add more planes to its fleet by March 2025: CEO

Key global leadership at Canon's strategy meet in Mumbai

Canon eyes chip fabrication in India, in talks for lithography machine

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo launches daily direct flights between Chennai and Penang in Malaysia

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

Andhra, PhysicsWallah ink Rs 1,000 cr deal to set up varsity of innovation

Tata Steel Netherlands

Tata Steel Netherlands faces fines of almost 27 mn euros over emissions

Topics : IFCI indian government capital infusion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon