Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 08:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Grihum Housing Finance plans to raise funds up to Rs 5k cr via NCDs in CY25

Grihum Housing Finance plans to raise funds up to Rs 5k cr via NCDs in CY25

We aim to raise approximately Rs 4,500-Rs 5,000 crore over the next 12 months, with a significant portion targeted through capital markets for a tenure of 3-4 years, says Manish Jaiswal

Housing Finance

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Grihum Housing Finance plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in calendar year 2025 (CY25), said Manish Jaiswal, managing director and chief executive officer of the company.
 
“We aim to raise approximately Rs 4,500–Rs 5,000 crore over the next 12 months, with a significant portion targeted through capital markets for a tenure of 3–4 years. While we remain open to longer tenures, this will largely depend on the depth and maturity of the corporate bond market in India. The funds will primarily be raised through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in the capital market,” Jaiswal told Business Standard.
 
 
Recently, the company received a long-term credit rating upgrade by CRISIL to ‘AA’ from ‘CRISIL AA-,’ with its short-term rating reaffirmed at ‘A1+.’ In its press release, the rating agency said that the upgrade was driven by steady improvement in the company’s operating profitability, scaling up of operations, and continued comfortable capitalisation levels.
 
The affordable housing finance company serves over 83,000 customers and has more than 200 branches across 18 states and Union Territories, with assets under management (AUM) of around Rs 9,129 crore and an average loan ticket size of nearly Rs 10 lakh as on September 30, 2024.
 
TPG Group acquired Poonawalla Housing Finance from Poonawalla Fincorp in July 2023 after receiving all necessary approvals. Following the acquisition of a 98.33 per cent stake by TPG Group, the entity was renamed Grihum Housing Finance in December 2023.
 
Grihum has also acquired nearly 5 per cent stake in RMBS Development Company (RDCL), set up by the National Housing Bank (NHB).

More From This Section

JSW energy

JSW Energy inks deal to acquire O2 Power at $1.47 bn enterprise value

SEBI

Sebi clarifies norms on transfer of shareholding in registered entities

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Air India to strengthen practices to become consistent, profitable: CEO

Hero Electric

NCLT directs initiation of insolvency proceedings against Hero Electric

X440

Hero, Harley-Davidson extend ties to expand X440 and build new bike

Topics : Housing Finance NCDs assets under management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon