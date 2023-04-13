close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HCL Technologies digital business services head Anand Birje quits

HCL Tech said it continues to have a stable senior talent pipeline and would announce the new leadership shortly

Press Trust of India New Delhi
HCLTech, HCL

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT company HCL Technologies' digital business service head Anand Birje has resigned, the firm said on Thursday.

Birje was based out of San Francisco.

He has been with HCL Technologies for the last 20 years.

"Anand Birje, head of Digital Business Services has decided to leave HCL Technologies Ltd to pursue another opportunity. Anand joined HCL Tech in 2003 in Infrastructure Services sales, moved on to lead the D&A practice in 2017 and later became the head of Digital Business Services in 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

There have been several churns of high-level officials in Indian technology companies, including the exits of Infosys president Mohit Joshi and Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan.

HCL Tech said it continues to have a stable senior talent pipeline and would announce the new leadership shortly.

Also Read

HCL Tech reports revenue growth of 19.6%; announces Rs 10 dividend

HCL Tech management cautious on revenue growth in FY23; stock plunges 6%

HCL Tech to double semiconductor biz in 4 yrs, needs 2 yrs to build fab

HCL Tech Q3: Weak macros, narrow FY23 guidance limit upside, warn analysts

HCLTech bags deal to modernise IT operations for US insurer State Farm

Purabi Dairy targets 50% revenue increase to Rs 300cr this fiscal year

Infosys headcount reduces in fourth quarter of FY23 even as attrition slows

What led to mass layoffs in tech sector globally and who was affected?

NTPC to list green energy arm in FY24 as investor interest fades

Lamborghini India expects luxury supercar sector to see double-digit growth

"Anand will continue to serve till May 5, 2023. We deeply appreciate his contributions to the company," HCL Tech said.

HCL Technologies

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : HCL Technologies | IT companies

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon