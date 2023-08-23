Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

HCLTech partners with Amazon Web Services to drive GenAI's global adoption

The collaboration aims to empower enterprises to leverage the power of AWS' advanced GenAI portfolio which includes Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Titan and AWS Trainium

HCLTech, HCL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HCLTech has announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to push the adoption of generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) at the company and by enterprises globally.
The collaboration aims to empower enterprises to leverage the power of AWS' advanced GenAI portfolio which includes Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Titan, AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia.
Elaborating on the HCLTech-AWS alliance to accelerate GenAI adoption, the release said, "HCLTech intends to use Amazon CodeWhisperer with over 50,000 HCLTech engineers, cloud practitioners and developers to build secure applications and leverage AI responsibly, internally and for clients".
The partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to exploring industry solutions leveraging AI advancements.
Citing an example, it said HCLTech developed Ziva on AWS, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) bot for the financial services industry.
"HCLTech has also been recognised as an ML-powered Amazon Connect launch partner, further underscoring the strength of this strategic partnership," it said.

Also Read

HCLTech Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 7.6% YoY to Rs 3,534 crore

HCLTech opens new facility in Chennai for 5G infrastructure testing

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

PE firm Baring to sell stake worth Rs 7,400 cr in tech firm Coforge

QIA to invest Rs 8,278 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures for 0.99% stake

Protean, Google Cloud collaborate to drive digital public infrastructure

TATA AutoComp signs pact with Skoda group to make transportation components

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence HCLTech Amazon Web Services

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon