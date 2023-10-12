close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

HDFC AMC Q2 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 436.5 cr, revenue grows

The company has 79 lakh individual mutual fund customers, with 136 lakh live accounts

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Shares of HDFC AMC marginally declined to close at Rs 2,743 apiece on the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 20 per cent jump in profit after tax to Rs 437.6 crore for the quarter ended September.
In comparison, the fund house posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 364.1 crore in the same quarter last year, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to Rs 643.1 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 544.7 crore in the three months ended September 30, 2022.
The company's average assets under management grew to Rs 5.24 lakh crore in the latest September quarter from Rs 4.3 lakh crore in the year-ago period, with a market share of 11.2 per cent.
The company has 79 lakh individual mutual fund customers, with 136 lakh live accounts.
Shares of HDFC AMC marginally declined to close at Rs 2,743 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

After Reliance's entry into MF industry, Tatas evaluating bid for UTI AMC

HDFC AMC Q1 results: Net profit up 51.98%, revenue from ops rises 10.15%

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

Uniqlo announces second store in Mumbai; plans to enter southern market

Wadia Group to stay away from Go First insolvency process: Report

Nokia achieves 7 mn telecom gear production milestone at Chennai plant

IT stocks drag markets lower; Sensex ends 65 pts lower, Nifty falls 17 pts

Adani Ports sees more offers worth $213 mn at dollar bond buyback

Topics : HDFC group HDFC AMC Q2 results

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon