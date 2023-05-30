Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

The Edinburgh-based company, which was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, has offered the shares in the price band of Rs 563.20-585.15, the report added. Further stating that BofA Securities India is the sole book runner for the sale of shares.



Abrdn is an active asset manager in the UK, with investments in equities, multi-asset, fixed income, liquidity, sovereign wealth funds, real estate, and private markets In July 2021.

Abrdn, a UK-based investment company on Wednesday said it is likely sell its 1.66 per cent stake (35.7 million shares) in HDFC Life Insurance Limited through block deals, reported CNBC citing sources said on Tuesday.