close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

Back in 2022, Abrdn Investment also divested a 5.58 per cent stake in HDFC AMC for more than Rs 2,300 crore through an open market transaction

BS Web Team New Delhi
HDFC Life

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Abrdn, a UK-based investment company on Wednesday said it is likely sell its 1.66 per cent stake (35.7 million shares) in HDFC Life Insurance Limited through block deals, reported CNBC citing sources said on Tuesday.
The Edinburgh-based company, which was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, has offered the shares in the price band of Rs 563.20-585.15, the report added. Further stating that BofA Securities India is the sole book runner for the sale of shares.

Abrdn is an active asset manager in the UK, with investments in equities, multi-asset, fixed income, liquidity, sovereign wealth funds, real estate, and private markets In July 2021.

Back in 2022, Abrdn Investment also divested a 5.58 per cent stake in HDFC AMC for more than Rs 2,300 crore through an open market transaction.
According to a Moneycontrol report, HDFC Life shares in the previous month have seen some action after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed HDFC Bank or HDFC Limited to increase the shareholding in HDFC Life and HDFC ERGO to more than 50 per cent.

In the meantime, Arbdn has been paring its stake sale for quite some time, and with this stake sale, the former will exit HDFC Life Insurance completely.
It is worth noting that in September 2022, the UK-based firm also sold a 2 per cent stake in HDFC, following which it held a 3.7 per cent equity stake. 

Also Read

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Abrdn stake sale to boost passive flows in HDFC AMC, say analysts

HDFC AMC gains 3% as promoter abrdn plans to sell entire 10.2% stake

Promoter abrdn Investment to sell entire 10.2% stake in HDFC AMC

What are different types of car insurance policies in India? Details here

Irdai to create state insurance plan mirroring SLBCs: Debasish Panda

SBI General unveils 'Surety Bond Bima' for infrastructure projects

Irdai forms task force to facilitate ease of doing KYC using Aadhaar

IRDAI lowers the solvency requirement for surety bonds to 1.5 times


For the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, HDFC Life Insurance reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit. Net premium income for the quarter increased by 19 per cent YoY to Rs 14,379 crore. The first-year premium grew by nearly 29 percent on year to Rs 2,724 crore.
 

HDFC Life Insur.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : HDFC Life Insurance Stake sale BS Web Reports HDFC AMC

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

HDFC Life
2 min read

Switched jobs? Consolidate multiple Form 16s accurately

budget
4 min read

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

fiscal deficit, growth, revenue, tax, economy
2 min read

Volume of Rs 500 fake notes detected up 14.6% on-year in FY23, says RBI

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

Banking fraud cases grow to 13,530 in FY23, amount halved to Rs 30,252 cr

bank frauds, financial scams
3 min read

Most Popular

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

fiscal deficit, growth, revenue, tax, economy
2 min read

Bank of Baroda aims at 12-15% credit growth in FY23: Executive director

Bank of Baroda
1 min read

Volume of bank notes in circulation increased by 4.4% during 2022-23: RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

Volume of Rs 500 fake notes detected up 14.6% on-year in FY23, says RBI

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

General govt deficit moderated to 9.4% of GDP in 2022-23, says RBI report

rbi, reserve bank of india
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon