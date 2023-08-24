HDFC Bank, Marriott Bonvoy to launch co-branded hotel credit card

HDFC Bank has announced its partnership with Marriott Bonvoy to introduce India's first co-branded hotel credit card, the 'Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card'. Diners Club, part of the Discover Global Network, will serve as the network partner for the card.

The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit card combines the strengths of both brands, offering consumers an extraordinary array of travel benefits. These include Silver Elite Status with Marriott Bonvoy, which comes with advantages such as priority late checkout, exclusive member rates, Marriott Bonvoy bonus points, and more.

Parag Rao, Country Head of Payment Business, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking at HDFC Bank, believes the timing of the launch is ideal, as Indians have embraced 'revenge spending' post-pandemic, focusing more on the experiences gained from their travels.

The co-branded card provides a multitude of benefits, such as a free night award valued at up to 15,000 points, redeemable at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels worldwide for a period of one year. Additionally, the card offers Silver Elite Status with the privilege of receiving ten elite night credits annually. Upon meeting specific spending thresholds, cardholders can gain up to three additional free nights at the hotels.

Cardholders will have the opportunity to earn eight Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs 150 spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels (excluding Homes and Villas), for monthly expenditures of up to Rs 10 lakh. Moreover, they can earn four Marriott Bonvoy points per Rs 150 spent on eligible travel, dining, and entertainment transactions, up to Rs 5 lakh per month.

Card members already earning eight Marriott Bonvoy Points per Rs 150 for spending at participating Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott-branded properties will not receive an additional four Marriott Bonvoy Points under this earning category.

Also Read Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card? What are cashback credit cards? Which are the best ones? How to pick? HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here Delhi HC tells SpiceJet Chief to pay Rs 100 crore to Maran by September 10 InsuranceDekho records 9-fold rise in policies, targets Rs 200 cr premium Festive season sparks surge in sale of consumer goods, vehicles Struggling to stay afloat: SpiceJet to HC as it was ordered to pay ex-owner NRL, IWAI sign MoU for transportation of petroleum products to Bangladesh

For all other eligible purchases, barring those related to fuel, wallet reload, and rentals, cardholders can earn two Marriott Bonvoy points per Rs 150 spent. The card also boasts complimentary access to both domestic and international lounges each year, along with a complimentary personal air accident insurance cover.

Discussing the potential, Rao said, “Post the convergence, we have in excess of 100 million customers across India. We have 17-18 million credit cards and therefore see a massive opportunity to grow. The Marriott Bonvoy will be one of our several offerings to our premium customers, catering to those who are discerning and focused on travel.”

A month prior to this, HDFC Bank and Swiggy announced the launch of the Swiggy HDFC Bank co-branded credit card, hosted on Mastercard’s payment network. The credit card will furnish cardholders with rewards and benefits across various online platforms, including Swiggy.