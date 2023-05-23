Google Pay in conjunction with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday launched the facility for users to make United Payments Interface (UPI) payments with RuPay credit cards. With this, users will now be able to link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay to pay at all online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted.
This is in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s decision to allow the linking of RuPay credit cards to the UPI platform in June 2022.
"The integration of RuPay Credit Card on UPI delivers a remarkable user experience seamlessly combining the convenience of UPI with the benefits of RuPay Credit Card. We believe this service will mature to provide access to digital credit on demand and consumers will be able to make payments by taking benefit of the inherent security and availability of UPI network across both offline and online platforms," said Nalin Bansal, chief of relationship management and key initiatives, corporate Business at NPCI.
"This feature will give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments, and will drive greater adoption of digital payments in the country," said Sharath Bulusu, director of product management at Google.
How to add a RuPay credit card to Google Pay?
To activate, users need to add the RuPay credit card to Google Pay.
Also Read
PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check
Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June
JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders
Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1
ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000
Start exchanging Rs 2,000 notes from today; how to do it and other details
Flows into NRIs deposits in India top $8-billion mark in 2022-23
Indians sent $27.14 bn abroad under LRS in FY23, up nearly 40% YoY
RBI Governor addresses PSU banks' board members of on governance, ethics
Paytm Money launches bond Investing on platform for retail investors
Users can tap on the "RuPay credit card on UPI" option in their profile and select the bank which issued their RuPay credit card.
Thereafter, users will need to set a unique UPI PIN by either entering the last six digits of the card number and expiry or entering the one-time-password (OTP) from their bank.
The payments can now be done through a RuPay credit card by entering the above set UPI PIN, the same way as for other UPI transactions.
This feature is currently available to RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Union Bank of India.
"More banks will follow very soon," the company said in a release.