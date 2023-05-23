This is in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s decision to allow the linking of RuPay credit cards to the UPI platform in June 2022.

Google Pay in conjunction with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday launched the facility for users to make United Payments Interface (UPI) payments with RuPay credit cards. With this, users will now be able to link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay to pay at all online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted.