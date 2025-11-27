HDFC Capital, Hero Realty set up ₹1K cr platform for mid-income housing

HDFC Capital, the real estate private equity (PE) arm of HDFC Group, has partnered with Delhi NCR-based developer Hero Realty to set up a Rs 1,000 crore platform for mid-income housing in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

According to people in the know, the investment will be made from the PE firm’s HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-3 (HCARE-3) and will focus on Hero Realty’s five to six projects in North India.

With its base in Delhi NCR, Punjab and Haryana, Hero Realty currently has five projects under development with 6.4 million square feet (msf) of potential and an