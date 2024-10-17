Business Standard
HDFC Securities enters wealth advisory business with launch of HDFC Tru

The company stated that its new offering will provide financial solutions to corporate treasury, ultra high net-worth investors (HNIs), and family offices in the over Rs 50 crore investment segment

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

HDFC Securities, the stock broking and research arm of HDFC Bank, on Thursday announced its entry into the wealth advisory space with the launch of HDFC Tru, targeting the burgeoning family offices and wealthy investors.

With this launch, HDFC Securities aims to capture market share at a time when household financial assets are expected to see a multi-fold jump in the next five to ten years, especially from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

While the stock broker is already involved in the distribution business for financial products, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) Dhiraj Relli affirmed that the advisory business will co-exist with the distribution arm.
 

Market regulators mandate an arm’s length distance between both the distribution and advisory businesses in the interest of investors. In the advisory side, investors pay a fee for the service, while in distribution, the income is from selling the products.

Speaking on the sidelines, Relli added that the brokerage house will be the least impacted by regulatory changes around futures and options as 85 per cent of its business is not dependent on them.

The company stated that its new offering will provide financial solutions to corporate treasury, ultra high net-worth investors (HNIs), and family offices in the over Rs 50 crore investment segment.

The product offerings will include equity, debt, alternates, private markets, global opportunities, as well as real estate funds, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

Competition in the domestic wealth management industry is already intense, with established names like Kotak Private Wealth and 360 ONE Wealth dominating the space.

While HDFC Tru has onboarded some clients, the mix remains around 30 per cent from corporate treasury, with the rest from family offices and ultra high net-worth individuals (UHNIs).

“As the number of affluent individuals increases and corporate earnings continue to expand within the country, there is a rising demand for sophisticated and customised financial solutions. India’s household financial assets are projected to triple, growing from approximately Rs 350 lakh crore in FY24 to over Rs 1,000 lakh crore in the next decade,” said Pranab Uniyal, head of wealth advisory, HDFC Securities.

Topics : HDFC Securities HDFC HDFC group

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

