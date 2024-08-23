Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Bank Nifty

Short term trend of the Bank Nifty is positive as it is placed above its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA.

Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, indicating bullish trend.

Amongst the Bank NIFTY options, Put writing is seen at 51000-50500 levels.

(Nandish Shah is a technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)