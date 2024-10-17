Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / L&T's first electrolyser factory to start commercial operations soon

L&T's first electrolyser factory to start commercial operations soon

L&T is developing these electrolysers in partnership with French company McPhy and has set up this factory at its Hazira facility

Larsen & Toubro

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to soon start commercial operations from its first electrolyser factory, the company said.

“The factory is ready, and the formal announcement and inauguration will be done shortly,” L&T said in a response to Business Standard.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


With an initial capacity of 150-200 megawatt (MW), this would be L&T’s first electrolyser factory.

Derek Shah, senior vice-president at L&T and head of green manufacturing and development had earlier this year noted that during the first phase, the company looks to supply electrolysers to a mix of Indian procurers and foreign markets, with a 70:30 ratio.
 

L&T is developing these electrolysers in partnership with French company McPhy and has set up this factory at its Hazira facility, which company executives have earlier noted was to be built for an investment of Rs 500 crore. Electrolysers are the main equipment required to produce green hydrogen (H2).

In addition to L&T, other conglomerates such as Reliance Industries (RIL) and Adani Enterprises (AEL) are looking at electrolyser manufacturing facilities as part of their larger new energy ecosystems.

More From This Section

The slowing growth in bank deposits, compared to credit, in recent times has raised concerns with both the government and the regulator — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — flagging the issue. However, many believe that it is not a systemic concern bu

NOTTO urges states, UTs to act against eye banks not meeting targets

Nuvama, Nuvama group

BHIVE leases over 900-seater office flex space to Nuvama at Mumbai's BKC

Zepto

Bengaluru woman slams Zepto for push notification calling her 'Cutie'

infosys

Infosys boosts headcount by 2,456 in Q2, reversing earlier staff cuts

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

Nokia cuts 2,000 jobs in China, 350 in Europe as part of restructuring


On Monday, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director for RIL, said the solar PV factory, part of the new energy business, will go on-stream by the end of this year. In August, AEL said the test laboratory for its electrolyser manufacturing was commissioned in the quarter ended June, 2024.

“India needs more H2 FID-stage project development, to absorb this H2 equipment manufacturing capacity,” Amrit Singh Deo, senior managing director at FTI Consulting, noted.

Also Read

L&T, larsen and Toubro

Larsen & Toubro unit wins major energy management projects in South India

PremiumWhistle-blower complaints at Indian companies increased 8 per cent year-on-year to 1,074 in 2023-24 (FY24), according to data collated for BSE-50 companies.

Whistleblower complaints at Indian companies up 8% to 1,074 in FY24

PremiumHuman capital, employees

Industrials, energy conglomerates see double-digit churn in human capital

share market stock market trading

Sensex, Nifty end flat after see-saw trade; L&T stock rises over 2%

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 11.7% to Rs 2,786 cr on higher revenue

Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Adani Enterprises Reliance Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon