NOTTO urges states, UTs to act against eye banks not meeting targets

The step comes as NOTTO looks to link all cornea transplant centres and tissue banks, including eye banks, with a national registry database of patients maintained by it

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

The National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO) has written to all states and union territories (UTs) to take action against non-performing eye banks that do not meet cornea collection targets under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994.

According to THOTA rules, each eye bank affiliated with state authorities must collect a minimum of 500 corneas in five years, which roughly translates to at least 50 eyes and 100 corneas per year.

“The authority can consider issuing a warning notice to the eye bank for augmenting their eye donation activities, otherwise their renewal may not be considered for the next term,” stated the letter signed by NOTTO Director Anil Kumar.
 

The step comes as NOTTO looks to link all cornea transplant centres and tissue banks, including eye banks, with a national registry database of patients maintained by it.

The transplant regulatory body has also asked states and UTs to share the number of corneas and tissues donated, stored, and transplants conducted by all such registered centres with it.

These actions come after a meeting on issues related to cornea donation, retrieval, and distribution was held in May this year under the chairmanship of Director General Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel.

Among other important actions discussed in the meeting was considering an opt-out method for cornea donation, whereby anyone who dies in a hospital will be presumed to be a cornea donor unless they register their dissent.

“As a policy, presumed consent for retrieval of cornea in all cases of hospital deaths of Indian citizens unless the person had opted out during their lifetime should be implemented,” stated one of the action points in the minutes of the meeting.

banks in india Human Rights

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

