Sensex (-0.03%)
64942.40 -16.29
Nifty (-0.03%)
19406.70 -5.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6131.25 + 26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40049.80 + 112.70
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43737.90 + 118.50
Heatmap

Hero MotoCorp to foray into European market with EV range next year

The company's philosophy to have a clean, equitable and hospitable planet for future generations is enacted through its products, and services, he added

Hero MotoCorp

Representative Image | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Milan
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The world's leading two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it will foray into the European market with its electric scooter range next year.
The company plans to introduce the VIDA V1 electric scooter range in Spain, France and the UK by mid-2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"With this foray into Europe with our electric vehicles, I am confident that Hero MotoCorp will soon emerge as a trusted brand in key markets in the region, just as it has done in other parts of the world," Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal said at EICMA motor show here.
The company's philosophy to have a clean, equitable and hospitable planet for future generations is enacted through its products, and services, he added.
Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said the company is collaborating with credible partners in the UK, Spain, and France to start commercial operations in each of these markets by mid 2024.
"We will first introduce our electric scooter VIDA V1 in these countries and then expand our offerings with high-capacity premium ICE motorcycles and scooters, which are showcased here," he noted.
With expertise in providing high-quality personal mobility solutions at accessible prices, the company is confident that the new range of products will be appreciated by customers across geographies, Gupta said.
The VIDA V1 will be the first product to enter multiple European markets, starting with Spain and France.
Simultaneously, the company will also commence operations in the United Kingdom.
Hero MotoCorp will start the commercial operations here towards the middle of the calendar year 2024.
In due course, it will also start to bring its premium range of ICE motorcycles and scooters to these countries.
Hero MotoCorp said it has identified distributors for each of these countries and is in process to finalise the commercial agreements.
In UK Motogb will be the company's distributor. In France, GD France will be its distributor.

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

Delhi HC stays proceedings against Hero MotoCorp, chairman Pawan Munjal

No FIR filed against Chairman Pawan Munjal, says Hero MotoCorp

Hero Moto falls 7% from day's high amid report of PMLA case against Munjal

Avaada Energy secures 1,400 MW solar project in bidding hosted by NHPC

UBS Group decides to exit $5 bn in assets it manages for rich customers

Walmart-owned PhonePe crosses 500 million lifetime registered users

IndiGo to ground over 30 aircraft due to Pratt & Whitney engine issue

Hero unveils 3 production-ready, 3 concept vehicles at EICMA 2023

Noria Motos, subsidiary of the Onex group, will be Hero MotoCorp's distributor in Spain.
The company unveiled two new internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters -- the Xoom 125R and the Xoom 160 -- at the show.
Both scooters will enter multiple geographies soon, it added.
The company also unveiled the VIDA V1 Pro for Europe and UK markets.
The VIDA V1 is the company's first e-scooter, launched under its emerging mobility brand VIDA.
Hero MotoCorp had forayed into the electric segment under VIDA brand in October 2022.
The company rolls out the electric scooter range from its Chittoor-based plant in Andhra Pradesh.
Hero MotoCorp also showcased a comprehensive portfolio of high-capacity premium motorcycles by unveiling the Concept 2.5R XTunt which is a new category for the company.
It also unveiled two EV concepts the Lynx and Acro.
Both these products are a completely new take on urban mobility and have been developed at the company's European R&D hub the Tech Center Germany, near Munich.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hero MotoCorp European Markets Electric Vehicles

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon