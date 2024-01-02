Sensex (    %)
                        
Hershey Company appoints Luigi Mirri as general manager for India division

Mirri's appointment is from January 1,2024

Prior to joining The Hershey Company five years ago, Mirri was based in India with another confection company where he held key leadership positions and dedicated substantial time to business operations

Global snacking firm Hershey Company on Tuesday said Luigi Mirri has been appointed as General Manager, India.
Currently serving as the General Manager of APAC, Mirri will expand his responsibilities to include India, Hershey Company said in a statement. Mirri's appointment is from January 1,2024.
"Both India and APAC play crucial roles in shaping our company's future. Our business in India, in particular, is growing, and is a strategically important market for the future.
"Luigi's outstanding track record in steering growth for large enterprises, driving profitability, and turnarounds, will guide his leadership as we continue to tap our desired growth and unlock new potential," Rohit Grover, President (International) of The Hershey Company, said.
Prior to joining The Hershey Company five years ago, Mirri was based in India with another confection company where he held key leadership positions and dedicated substantial time to business operations.

