SAIL enters into fresh tie-up with Chennai-based Ram Charan Company

In what experts highlight as possibly the largest decarbonisation programme in the next three years, state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has entered into a deal with Chennai-based Ram Charan Company for greenhouse gas emission management in its plants like Durgapur, Bokaro, and Burnpur and is in advanced stages of talks with the Rourkela unit for a similar tie-up.

The company has entered into a tie-up for the complete management of greenhouse gas emissions, which includes converting them to value-added products and fuel for the steel plants with no residue left behind. A SAIL official confirmed the development and said that while a deal for all other units is done, Rourkela is in the pipeline, but did not specify the details of the deal and the investment required.

"We are in the process of completing a tie-up with SAIL. This will be a huge boost in achieving SAIL's carbon-neutral goals. The tie-up will be with all the five major steel plants of the company," said Kaushik Palicha, owner of Ramcharan, remaining tight-lipped about the details. “Our state-of-the-art technology will help in converting greenhouse gas emissions into value-added products and fuel,” he added.

Earlier, both the companies had a similar tie-up with Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP). The Bhilai unit was on a trial basis of 25 tpd (tonnes per day) and to scale up later to make the plant carbon neutral. The Bhilai tie-up was expected to see investments to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore and industry experts say that even for 25,000 tpd, the fresh units may see around Rs 20,000 crore worth of investment.

SAIL is taking the steps to substantially reduce CO2 emissions and increase the share of renewable/non-conventional energy by 2030 as well as to achieve net-zero emission by 2070, according to its annual report.

Little-known Ram Charan came into the limelight when in a surprise investment in India's clean energy sector, a US-based fund TFCC International announced an investment to the tune of $4.14 billion to acquire a 46 per cent stake in this lesser-known Chennai-based company. This investment was planned over a period of five to seven years and the first round would be closed by January 2022. Later it was told that its technology is what attracted investors to the company.

"Ram Charan started their business as a chemical distribution company and has moved to research based on managing end of life chemicals, given the harm it causes the environment," it said.

Ram Charan commenced research on these projects in 2016, and since then has proceeded to develop products which can process large quantities of unsegregated waste, which creates intense difficulties in terms of managing the waste and spread of multiple illnesses and challenges. “These techniques lead to an understanding of new age technologies, which come with their own challenges and therefore end product responsibility becomes a huge challenge, and an opportunity for Ram Charan’s new business, under the brand Entity 1,” it added.