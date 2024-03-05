Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Higher rated companies have larger proportion of women on board: Moody's

It also showed that on an average, women account for 24 per cent of the board seats of speculative-grade companies (those rated Ba and below), which is unchanged from last year

Moody’s

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said higher-rated companies have a larger proportion of women on their boards than lower-rated companies.
An analysis of 3,138 Moody's-rated companies showed that women account for an average of 29 per cent of the board seats of investment-grade companies (those rated Baa and above), up one percentage point from 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It also showed that on an average, women account for 24 per cent of the board seats of speculative-grade companies (those rated Ba and below), which is unchanged from last year.
Companies based in advanced economies reflect a correlation between board gender diversity and credit ratings, but those in emerging markets do not, it said.
This study considered 24 companies rated Aaa, 146 companies rated Aa, 728 companies rated A, 1,165 companies rated Baa, 582 companies rated Ba, 394 companies rated B, 90 companies rated Caa and nine companies rated Ca.
"The presence of women on boards and the potential diversity of opinion they bring supports good corporate governance, which is positive for credit quality. The data do not demonstrate direct causation between gender diversity and credit quality," Moody's said in a report.
Women hold 35 per cent of the board seats of European companies in the cohort, up from 33 per cent in 2023.
North American companies follow closely behind, with female representation on boards rising to 30 per cent from 29 per cent last year. Women account for less than 20 per cent of board seats in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Service orientated companies tend to have more diverse boards. Women hold nearly one-third of the board seats in service and consumer sectors, such as insurance, retail and business products, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, utilities and consumer products.
This is largely reflective of corporate boards in Europe and North America, where most of the companies Moody's examined in these sectors are located, it said in the report released ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.

Also Read

Ahead of China credit outlook cut, Moody's asked staff to work from home

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

Vedanta tanks 6% as Moody's downgrades corporate family rating to Caa2

Robelinda2 fan hacks website responsible for striking his YouTube channel

Strong domestic demand to support India's near-term growth: Moody's

NHPC to set up 1,200 MW solar project in UP at Rs 797 cr investment

Adani Power receives creditors' approval for Lanco Amarkantak Power buy

Vaishnaw meets startup, Google; tech giant agrees to restore status quo

Ex-LIC chief MR Kumar joins Bank of India as non-executive chairman

Air India restarts flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv after five months

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Moody's Women leaders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon